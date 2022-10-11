SINTX Technologies jumps 25%, gets order for aerospace components
Oct. 11, 2022 9:19 AM ETSintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) has received a production order for silicon nitride components in a critical commercial jet application from a global aerospace manufacturer.
- The receipt of the order follows a lengthy qualification period which included assessment of company’s operational and quality management systems as well as evaluation of prototypes.
- Don Bray, VP of Business Development for SINTX commented, “Our silicon nitride manufacturing process is certified to the rigorous AS9100D standard which is a requirement for this application and allowed SINTX to compete for this order. We have several other aerospace and industrial components in evaluation now and expect additional orders in the near future. We believe that our materials technology is very strong, and this aerospace segment is a growth area for SINTX.”
- Stock rises 25% during pre-market.
