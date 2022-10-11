Zscaler drops as company president resigns, set to join private tech company as CEO

Oct. 11, 2022 9:24 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Zscaler Headquarters

hapabapa

  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares dropped nearly 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the company's president, Dr. Amit Sinha, resigned.
  • Dr. Sinha, who will remain on Zscaler's (ZS) board of directors, is slated to take the Chief Executive Officer role of a privately-held technology company.
  • Dr. Sinha's resignation is effective October 21, 2022 and functions that reported to him, including R&D, cloud operations and customer support, will now report directly to Zscaler's (ZS) Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Chaudhry.
  • Earlier this month, investment firm Jefferies said that "winter came quick" for the software space, with Zscaler (ZS) among those companies having the most to lose.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.