Zscaler drops as company president resigns, set to join private tech company as CEO
Oct. 11, 2022 9:24 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) shares dropped nearly 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the company's president, Dr. Amit Sinha, resigned.
- Dr. Sinha, who will remain on Zscaler's (ZS) board of directors, is slated to take the Chief Executive Officer role of a privately-held technology company.
- Dr. Sinha's resignation is effective October 21, 2022 and functions that reported to him, including R&D, cloud operations and customer support, will now report directly to Zscaler's (ZS) Chairman and Chief Executive Jay Chaudhry.
- Earlier this month, investment firm Jefferies said that "winter came quick" for the software space, with Zscaler (ZS) among those companies having the most to lose.
