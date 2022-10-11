Omnicell launches Specialty Pharmacy Services
Oct. 11, 2022
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) said it launched Specialty Pharmacy Services to support optimized outpatient medication management.
- Specialty Pharmacy Services is an offering to help health systems launch and optimize a fully managed, hospital-owned specialty pharmacy, the company said in an Oct. 11 press release.
- The service is expected to deliver improved access to specialty medicines; financial outcomes for customers through a 'value-based' service model; a single vendor that provides the technology, services, and expertise to support medication management needs from hospital to home.
