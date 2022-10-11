Cocrystal selects its antiviral drug candidate to develop as a treatment for COVID-19

  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) on Tuesday said it had selected its antiviral drug candidate CDI-988 for clinical development as an oral treatment for COVID-19.
  • CDI-988 targets a highly conserved region in the active site of SARS-CoV-2 main (3CL) protease required for viral replication, COCP said in a statement.
  • Once investigational new drug application-enabling toxicology studies for CDI-988 are completed, the company plans to file for regulatory approval to begin a human trial in Australia in Q1 2023.

