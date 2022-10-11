TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) should extend its discounts on gasoline at its stations as a result of strike action in France that has left many drivers unable to benefit from the lower prices, French Transportation Minister Clement Beaune said Tuesday.

Blockages of refineries and depots owned by TotalEnergies (TTE) have caused shortages of gasoline at many stations, so the government is asking the company to prolong the subsidization of prices introduced over the summer at a time of skyrocketing prices.

TotalEnergies (TTE) CEO Patrick Pouyanne told the French National Assembly last month that the company had taken a hit of nearly €500M from the discounting program.

Union representatives have said the strikes that started in late September will continue at the company's oil refineries and storage depots.