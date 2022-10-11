Bassett Furniture stock gains on $21/share acquisition bid from CSC Generation

Oct. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETBassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) shares gained 17% premarket on Tuesday after it received $21/share all-cash acquisition proposal from CSC Generation.
  • CSC Generation, a significant BSET shareholder, proposed to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of BSET common stock not already owned by CSC at a price equal to $21/share in cash, representing a 27% premium over the most recent closing price of $16.51.
  • The transaction will be funded using cash on hand and external financing from existing lenders.
  • In the proposal sent to Bassett (BSET), CSC said that: "Based on our experience and today’s post-pandemic environment, we believe transformation is needed at Bassett and that a successful outcome can only be executed as a private business with the additional resources of a digitally native owner like CSC."
  • The deal would be subject to receipt of required board and shareholder approvals, governmental and third-party approvals, limited confirmatory due diligence, and the negotiation and execution of a definitive merger agreement.

