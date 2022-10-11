Zynex reports record order growth in Q3, reaffirms guidance
Oct. 11, 2022 9:29 AM ETZynex, Inc. (ZYXI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) on Tuesday reported record order growth in Q3 and reiterated its guidance.
- Q3 orders increased 34% Y/Y and 12% sequentially.
- "Aug. and Sept. saw the highest number of monthly orders in ZYXI's history. Additionally, cash collections remained strong during the quarter, enabling us to complete the $10M stock buyback program," said ZYXI CEO Thomas Sandgaard.
- ZYXI reiterated its guidance for Q3 revenue of $40M-$43M and adj. EBITDA of $7M-$9M.
- The firm also maintained its guidance for 2022 revenue of $150M-$170M and adj. EBITDA of $25M-$35M.
Comments