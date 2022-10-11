Rite Aid partners with Google Cloud on pharmacy insights, customer engagement
Oct. 11, 2022
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has brokered a partnership with Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) that will provide the drug store chain with improved insights and customer experiences, as well as access to the Anthos platform for application deployment.
- Anthos will provide Rite Aid's (RAD) pharmacies with cloud computing capabilities on-site. In addition, it will support a vaccine scheduling tool, customer messaging infrastructure, and digital engagement platform.
- Rite Aid (RAD) will also benefit from Google Cloud's (GOOG) Retail Search product that provides customers with precise search results when shopping on the company's website.
- Also, Rite Aid (RAD) will migrate its enterprise data to Google Cloud (GOOG) using BigQuery which will provide improved insights into its finances, supply chain inventory, and customer information, powering data-driven decisions for its business operations.
