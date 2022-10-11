Rite Aid partners with Google Cloud on pharmacy insights, customer engagement

Oct. 11, 2022 9:55 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD), GOOGBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rite Aid Pharmacy

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has brokered a partnership with Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) that will provide the drug store chain with improved insights and customer experiences, as well as access to the Anthos platform for application deployment.
  • Anthos will provide Rite Aid's (RAD) pharmacies with cloud computing capabilities on-site. In addition, it will support a vaccine scheduling tool, customer messaging infrastructure, and digital engagement platform.
  • Rite Aid (RAD) will also benefit from Google Cloud's (GOOG) Retail Search product that provides customers with precise search results when shopping on the company's website.
  • Also, Rite Aid (RAD) will migrate its enterprise data to Google Cloud (GOOG) using BigQuery which will provide improved insights into its finances, supply chain inventory, and customer information, powering data-driven decisions for its business operations.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor WYCO Researcher rates Rite Aid (RAD) a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.