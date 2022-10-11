Heritage Cannabis begins operations in West Virginia
Oct. 11, 2022 9:25 AM ETHeritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (HERTF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings (OTCQB:HERTF) has commenced its operations in the state of West Virginia after Harvest Care Medical, recently received its processing license from the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.
- Initial production on vape products and concentrates has already commenced in the State.
- With its growing footprint in the U.S., Heritage is uniquely positioned to develop its presence with brands that are already highly sought after in legalized medical cannabis markets.
- As part of the relationship with Harvest Care, Heritage has supplied production equipment as well as training and supervision of staff on the proprietary methods of extraction and manufacturing of Heritage developed and branded products.
- “Our asset-light, capital efficient approach to our U.S. expansion adds another revenue stream to our consistent quarter-over-quarter growth we have seen since early 2021 and we see sizeable upside potential for Heritage as we roll out more planned revenue streams in Canada and the U.S.” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage.
