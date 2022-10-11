Antelope Enterprise Holdings receives Nasdaq deficiency letter under Nasdaq's bid price rule
Oct. 11, 2022
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq over minimum bid price requirement.
- The deficiency letter advised that for the last 30 consecutive business days the bid price for
- The company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00/share requirement for the last 30 consecutive business days.
- The company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until April 10, 2023, to regain compliance.
- If the Company is not in compliance by April 10, 2023, the company may be afforded a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance.
- The company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule, which could include effecting a reverse stock split.
