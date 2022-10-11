Helbiz, Moovit expand partnership for geo-targeted banners
Oct. 11, 2022 9:40 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) has expanded its partnership with urban mobility app Moovit to display geo-targeted banners to app users when they are near a Helbiz electric vehicle.
- This feature will be rolled out to Moovit users in Washington, DC and multiple Italian cities, including Rome, Turin and Milan. It will alert users of Helbiz EVs nearby. The banner will display distance to the vehicle and can be tapped to begin the process of renting and activating the ride.
- Helbiz EVs are already integrated into the Moovit app under their existing partnership, with users able to access vehicles in over 40 cities in the US, Italy and Spain. Moovit displays where a nearby Helbiz vehicle is available, time to walk to the location and remaining battery range of the vehicle.
