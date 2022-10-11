Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) +5.1% in early trading Tuesday after announcing an agreement to supply Spacecraft Engines to Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR); financial terms were not disclosed.

Astra (ASTR) said the propulsion systems will be used in Maxar's (MAXR) proliferated low Earth orbit spacecrafts, which support various global coverage missions including Earth observation, communications and national security.

"The Astra Spacecraft Engine's flight heritage, high performance and high reliability were critical in our decision-making process as we prepare to deliver our spacecraft platforms to customers for their critical missions," Maxar said.

Astra (ASTR) said it expects to begin delivery of the engines in 2023.

Astra Space (ASTR) is "a former meme stock that is now in a defined bearish trend... not to mention negative earnings," Mike Zaccardi writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.