Orbit International's Electronics Group receives two orders in excess of $2.35M
Oct. 11, 2022 9:40 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) has announced that its Electronics Group received two new orders, both from the same customer, totaling in excess of $2.35M.
- Deliveries for these orders are expected to commence in the Q1 2023 and continue through the Q4 2023.
- "As in the past, although timing remains an uncertainty, we expect these contract awards to eventually be received, although many of these awards that were expected during the current year may be delayed until 2023.” said Mitchell Binder, President and CEO.
