RCI Hospitality's Q4 revenue rise double-digit despite soft bombshells season

Oct. 11, 2022 9:42 AM ETRCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

empty pub

Trio Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) reported Tuesday a 28.8% jump in nightclubs and bombshells restaurants sales to reach $70M in the three months to September.
  • The segment break-up showed nightclubs sales rose 40.4% as new club acquisitions contributed sales of $14.9M during the quarter, while there was a drop of 3.6% at bombshells restaurants and bars business when compared with a year ago revenue.
  • "Fourth quarter Nightclub sales benefited from same-store growth and acquisitions. Bombshells had a soft July, but sales improved through the quarter and were up 7.4% year-over-year in September," said RCI President and CEO Eric Langan.
  • The company ended the year with $35.6M in cash and cash equivalents after accounting for the $3M buybacks made in fourth quarter and $12.6M spent to acquire clubs and property for new Bombshells locations.
  • "As sales return to traditional seasonal patterns, we look forward to a strong 1Q23," added Langan.
  • Stock is up 1%.

