Horizon Technology Finance provides $30M of growth capital to Kodiak Robotics

Oct. 11, 2022 9:44 AM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) has provided $30M to Kodiak Robotics in the form of a growth capital credit facility.
  • Kodiak is a leading developer of self-driving long-haul trucks designed to make the freight industry safer and more efficient.
  • "Kodiak is on the forefront of autonomous driving for commercial vehicles, providing innovative freight solutions which can fundamentally change supply chains for the better. We are excited to support Kodiak as it further expands its suite of solutions and revolutionizes how we think about the future of freight transport." said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. 

