Adaptive Biotechnologies, Epic team up to integrate clonoSEQ test in electronic record system
Oct. 11, 2022 9:48 AM ETAdaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is collaborating with Epic to integrate the clonoSEQ Assay into Epic's electronic medical record (EMR) system.
- For patients with blood cancers like chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, clonoSEQ is an FDA-cleared test to monitor minimal residual disease (MRD) — remaining cancer cells that may remain in body during/after treatment — the company said in an Oct. 11 press release.
- Adaptive noted that integrating clonoSEQ with Epic will streamline clinical decision-making for oncologists by providing easy access to clonoSEQ testing and weaving results into patient records through the EMR system.
