Walgreens buys remaining 45% stake not owned in CareCentrix for ~$392M
Oct. 11, 2022 9:47 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on Tuesday said it would buy the remaining 45% stake it does not own in post-acute and home care services provider CareCentrix for about $392M.
- The full acquisition of CareCentrix follows WBA's 55% majority investment in the company for $330M which closed in Aug. earlier this year.
- The transaction in Aug. had valued CareCentrix at $800M. WBA did not provide an updated valuation on Tuesday.
- CareCentrix manages care for more than 19M members through over 7.4K provider locations, offering services such as home nursing, durable medical equipment, home infusion and in-home palliative care.
- "CareCentrix is key to offering services to our patients at every stage of the care continuum, and to driving long-term, sustainable growth as part of our U.S. Healthcare strategy," WBA CEO Roz Brewer said in a statement.
- CareCentrix will continue as a distinct business and brand following the full acquisition, while its CEO John Driscoll will join WBA to lead U.S. Healthcare, including Walgreens Health.
- Walgreens (WBA) stock +1.7% to $32.38 in early trading.
