Walgreens buys remaining 45% stake not owned in CareCentrix for ~$392M

Oct. 11, 2022 9:47 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Walgreen"s Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

Justin Sullivan

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on Tuesday said it would buy the remaining 45% stake it does not own in post-acute and home care services provider CareCentrix for about $392M.
  • The full acquisition of CareCentrix follows WBA's 55% majority investment in the company for $330M which closed in Aug. earlier this year.
  • The transaction in Aug. had valued CareCentrix at $800M. WBA did not provide an updated valuation on Tuesday.
  • CareCentrix manages care for more than 19M members through over 7.4K provider locations, offering services such as home nursing, durable medical equipment, home infusion and in-home palliative care.
  • "CareCentrix is key to offering services to our patients at every stage of the care continuum, and to driving long-term, sustainable growth as part of our U.S. Healthcare strategy," WBA CEO Roz Brewer said in a statement.
  • CareCentrix will continue as a distinct business and brand following the full acquisition, while its CEO John Driscoll will join WBA to lead U.S. Healthcare, including Walgreens Health.
  • Walgreens (WBA) stock +1.7% to $32.38 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.