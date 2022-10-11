Knightscope to acquire CASE Emergency Systems for over $6M
Oct. 11, 2022 By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) said Tuesday it will acquire CASE Emergency Systems for ~$6.2M in cash and $560K in the form of an unsecured, non-negotiable promissory note.
- The note will bear simple interest at the applicable federal rate per annum and mature on the six-month anniversary of the deal closing, with principal and accrued interest to be paid on the maturity date.
- KSCP will hold back $672K from the purchase price paid at closing and retain as security.
- The firm announced an ~$6.1M senior secured convertible note offering with an accredited investor to fund a majority of the deal, with the notes having an initial conversion price of $5/share.
- Sebastian Gutierrez, founder and CEO of CASE, will join KSCP as SVP of public safety infrastructure development.
- The accretive acquisition of CASE, which makes blue light emergency products, expands KSCP's footprint with over 7K devices deployed across the U.S. and nine production and logistics facilities in California, Texas and New York.
- The deal is expected to close on Oct. 14.
