BNY Mellon enables some U.S. clients to hold, transfer bitcoin, ether

  • The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) said Tuesday that it has rolled out its Digital Asset Custody platform allowing some clients in the U.S. to hold and transfer bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD).
  • The lender made plans in February to launch the custody platform later this year. It formed an enterprise Digital Assets Unit in 2021 to develop solutions for digital asset technology.
  • "Touching more than 20% of the world's investable assets, BNY Mellon has the scale to reimagine financial markets through blockchain technology and digital assets," said BNY Mellon President and CEO Robin Vince.
  • The move comes in the wake of growing institutional demand for a platform that bridges digital and traditional asset custody. According to a recent BNY Mellon (BK) survey, 91% of institutional investors are interested in investing in tokenized products, and 41% of them already hold crypto in their portfolio.
  • Previously, (Feb. 23) BNY Mellon to use Chainalysis software for crypto compliance.

