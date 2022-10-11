Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S and X were both included in the latest “Catalogue of Recommended Models for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Vehicles” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The inclusion on the list provides the Texas-based automaker with a purchase tax exemption, in line with the Chinese government’s support of the EV industry. In the latest release of eligible vehicles, two variants of each Tesla (TSLA) model are listed.

The catalogue reflects one Model S variant weighing in at 2183kg with a range of 672 km and another weighing in at 2089kg with a 715 km range. Meanwhile, the Model X varieties include a 2468kg model with a 664km range and a 2373kg model with a 700km range. Each model will utilize a 560kg, 100kWh battery pack.

Per Tesla-focused outlet Teslarati, the Model S Plaid has been photographed in China this week.

