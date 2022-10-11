Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) plunged on Tuesday, each falling more than 10%, after the Biden Administration issued a proposal that could result in gig economy workers becoming full-time employees.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department unveiled the new proposal that would require companies to give workers such as janitors, home-care and construction workers, as well as ride-share drivers, employee classification and not independent contractors.

“While independent contractors have an important role in our economy, we have seen in many cases that employers misclassify their employees as independent contractors,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, said in a statement. “Misclassification deprives workers of their federal labor protections, including their right to be paid their full, legally earned wages.”

It is expected that the new proposal, assuming it becomes law, would take several months to enact.

Uber (UBER) declined more than 13% to $23.90 in early trading, while Lyft (LYFT) fell more than 12.5% to $11.20.

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) have made concessions to drivers in the past, but have steadfastly refused to make them full-time employees.

The proposed rule would rescind an earlier rule published on January 7, 2021 - stemming from the Trump Administration - and would replace it with analysis to determine employee or independent contractor status that is seen as "more consistent" with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

"The Department believes that its proposed rule would reduce the risk that employees are misclassified as independent contractors, while providing added certainty for businesses that engage (or wish to engage) with individuals who are in business for themselves," the Labor Department said.

In an investor note, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives called the proposal a "blow" to the gig economy, while noting it adds uncertainty.

"While for now this is an interpretive rule, this will cast some uncertainty over the likes of Uber and Lyft as the Street worries about the potential ripple impacts from this latest Beltway changes," Ives wrote.

Last week, RBC downgraded Lyft (LYFT) noting concerns over "structural headwinds" and the point that Uber Technologies (UBER) may have a competitive advantage.