IZEA announces Q3 Managed Services bookings of $8.2M

Oct. 11, 2022 10:10 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has announced that its Managed Services team secured contract bookings totaling $8.2M in Q3 2022, down from $11.3M Y/Y.
  • The Co. saw its new opportunity pipeline hit an all-time high in Q3, up 40% Y/Y and expects these new opportunities to fuel their performance in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.
  • "We saw cancellations fall to the lowest they have been in two years, with less than $0.1M in cancellations in the quarter. We are not seeing a repeat of the early days of COVID-19.” said ,” said Ted Murphy, CEO and Founder.

Comments

