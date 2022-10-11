Goldman Sachs starts Warner Music Group at Buy on tailwinds

Oct. 11, 2022

  • Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) at Buy, pointing to trends shifting in the music company's favor in coming years.
  • One of the world's largest music entertainment companies should benefit from "several secular tailwinds," analyst Stephen Laszczyk says, including "growth in subscription & ad-supported streaming and new licensing opportunities created by emerging multi-media platforms."
  • As for execution, there's a chance for WMG to expand its adjusted EBITDA margins, improve free cash flow conversion and "accretively" allocate its excess capital, Laszczyk says.
  • "As a result, we view WMG as one of the highest quality long-term growth compounders in our coverage group," he said.
  • From 2021 to 2025, he's modeling annualized revenue growth of 10.8%; adjusted EBITDA growth of 11.8%; and free cash flow growth of 16.7%.
  • The firm launched with a $32 price target, implying 46% upside ahead.

