Amarin gains as activist Sarissa starts process for special meeting to replace some board members
Oct. 11, 2022 10:30 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Amarin Corp. (NASDAQ:AMRN) rose 2.1% after activist Sarissa Capital said it has started the process for calling a special meeting to replace some board members.
- "We hope that this process will ultimately be unnecessary and that the board will act swiftly to appoint our representatives to the board," Sarissa said in a statement. "However, given how reactive and drawn out the board process has been to date, we have little optimism that the board will now act with necessary and sufficient urgency."
- Amarin (AMRN) told Seeking Alpha in an email that it didn't have any comment at this time.
- Sarissa Capital is Amarin's (AMRN) largest holder with a ~6% stake. Activist investor Sarissa, led by Alex Denner, which at one time worked for Carl Icahn, announced in early June that it planned to seek representation on the company’s board.
Comments (6)