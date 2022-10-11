Wynn Resorts, Luckin Coffee and Yum China all slump as Beijing backs zero COVID policy

The hopes for a Q4 economic recovery in China are fading more every day.

The latest headwind is that Chinese state media, including People’s Daily and Xinhua, both endorsed a zero-tolerance COVID strategy ahead of the Communist Party Congress. There had been some speculation that Beijing was looking for an exit ramp from the harsh restrictions and lockdowns that have held back economic activity, but those hopes have now been dashed until at least after the high-profile communist party meeting.

Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) fell 7.10% in Tuesday morning trading and Yum China (YUMC) dropped 5.33%.

Macau-related stocks like Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -8.25%, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) -8.27%, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) -4.65% all added to their losses from Monday when the Zhuhai government reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday to mark the city's first potential outbreak since July and the Macau government classified some areas in Zhuhai as high-risk areas in response to the potential outbreak.