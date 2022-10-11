Consumers further narrow their inflation expectations for next year: NY Fed survey

U.S. consumers expected inflation to keep falling in the short term, while they slightly pushed up inflation expectations for the medium and long term, according to the New York Federal Reserve's September Survey of Consumer Expectations.

As a number of disinflationary forces hit certain parts of the economy such as housing and manufacturing, median one-year ahead inflation expectations fell 0.3 percentage point to 5.4%, its lowest reading since September 2021.

By contrast, consumers anticipated inflation to be 2.9% (median) in the three-year ahead period, up from 2.8% in August. Median five-year ahead implied inflation also rose to 2.2% from 2.0% previously.

In a backdrop of home prices starting to come off its historical highs amid soaring mortgage rates, median home price growth expectations slipped 0.1 percentage point to 2.0%, its lowest print since June 2020.

"The decline was most pronounced among respondents with a college education and annual household income over $100k, but was broad based across geographic regions," the NY Fed said, adding that "home price growth expectations remain subdued relative to pre-pandemic levels."

With consumer price inflation at around 40-year highs, households' purchasing power has gotten squeezed. In turn, household spending expectations fell sharply in September, posting their largest one month decline since June 2013, when the series started.

Previously, (Oct. 7) New York Fed's Williams expects inflation to fall "significantly" next year.