JBG Smith Properties said to be pitched as long idea at Robin Hood investors conf
Oct. 11, 2022 10:44 AM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was pitched as a long idea at the Robin Hoods investors conference. JBG Smith ticked up 0.2%
- Long Pond Capital's John Khoury pitched the REIT at the annual Robin Hood charity conference, according to a person familiar.
- Long Pond is one of JBS Smith's biggest holders and owned 8.6 million shares as of the end of June.
- Other notable speakers scheduled to speak today include activist investor Scott Ferguson of Sachem Head and Greenlight's David Einhhorn, according to the Robin Hood agenda.
