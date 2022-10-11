JBG Smith Properties said to be pitched as long idea at Robin Hood investors conf

Oct. 11, 2022 10:44 AM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

  • JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was pitched as a long idea at the Robin Hoods investors conference. JBG Smith ticked up 0.2%
  • Long Pond Capital's John Khoury pitched the REIT at the annual Robin Hood charity conference, according to a person familiar.
  • Long Pond is one of JBS Smith's biggest holders and owned 8.6 million shares as of the end of June.
  • Other notable speakers scheduled to speak today include activist investor Scott Ferguson of Sachem Head and Greenlight's David Einhhorn, according to the Robin Hood agenda. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.