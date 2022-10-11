Inpixon reports increased demand for IIoT solutions

Oct. 11, 2022 10:47 AM ETINPXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Inpixon (INPX) has secured multiple orders for its Industrial Internet of Things products and services since the beginning of the third quarter of 2022.
  • Recent contract wins include a purchase order from a U.S. government agency to expand the use of Inpixon's wireless device detection and security applications; an order from a major  electronics distributors for Inpixon's IIoT platform and UWB tags; and purchase orders for additional solutions in three countries with a global energy products and services company, among others.
 

