Leggett & Platt extends losses on FY22 guidance cut
Oct. 11, 2022
- Leggett & Platt (LEG) falls 8% as the increasingly challenged global economic environment and consumer backdrop, which is expected to result in lower than previously anticipated sales and earnings in Q3 and Q4 of 2022, as stated by President and CEO Mitch Dolloff.
- Truist analyst Keith Hughes also lowered the firm's price target LEG to $35 from $41 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
- The analyst cites the company's FY22 guidance cut due to lower volume in residential furniture, less automotive pickup and international mattress.
- Hughes adds that the specialty foam business is also weak from market and internal issues, stating that these results from Leggett & Platt are another sign that weak business is spreading in consumer durables.
- Leggett & Platt SA Quant and Wall St. Analysts Rating both stands with a Hold (1 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Leggett & Platt shares were down around 23%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 30%.
- Shares are currently -7.82% to $31.92 today.
