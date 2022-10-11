Celanese (NYSE:CE) on Tuesday was rated as Neutral by analysts at Mizuho Securities, who said the chemical and specialty-materials company because of economic uncertainties. The bank said it would be more positive about the stock on signs of a recovery in demand among its end markets, especially in the automotive industry.

“We remain cautious on calling for a late 4Q recovery in light vehicle production, but see auto production ramping toward the end of 1H23,” Kieran de Brun, analyst at Mizuho, said in the report. “We believe there is substantial pent-up demand from a lack of auto availability over the past couple of years.”

Automakers have faced constraints on vehicle output because of shortages of key parts such as computer chips during the pandemic. The automotive industry makes up about half of the end market for Celanese’s engineered materials group, which is responsible for a third of the company’s total sales, according to Mizuho’s analysis.

Celanese this year agreed to acquire a majority of Dupont’s (DD) mobility and materials business, which makes polymers, resins and products for cars and other uses, for $11 billion. Mizuho estimated the acquisition will add to Celanese’s earnings as cost savings and additional revenue are fully realized starting in 2026.

“We expect this transaction to be highly complementary due to the overlap of the businesses, and to create the leading engineered materials platform in the industry,” according to the report. “Celanese will likely focus on reducing debt below 3.0x following the acquisition.”

The acquisition was estimated to push Celanese’s debt to about 5 times operating EBITDA. The company forecast that higher free cash flow and deleveraging would cut total debt to less than 3x EBITDA within two years.

Celanese last month offered remedies to address the concerns of European Union antitrust officials about the deal. The European Commission on Competition had planned to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding by today to accept the remedies or to demand more.

Mizuho has a price target of $116 a share on Celanese, based on a multiple of 7 times estimated 2024 EBITDA discounted to the present. Its 2024 estimates don’t include the acquisition of the Dupont unit, which won’t close until the Celanese receives regulatory approvals.

Seeking Alpha contributor Bonsai Investing rates Celanese (CE) as a Sell because of its revenue outlook. Contributor Yebuna Research has a Buy rating on Celanese (CE) because of its valuation.