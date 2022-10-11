IMF trims global economic growth forecasts for 2023 amid fragile environment

The International Monetary Fund has trimmed its forecasts for global economic growth in 2023 as risks weigh to the downside, chiefly due to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, which triggered an energy crisis, and the economic slowdown in China.

"The global economy is weakening further and facing a historically fragile environment," said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF's chief economist.

Persistent and broadening inflation is also adding to the pressure, the IMF said in its annual world economic outlook. It expects global growth to slow to 3.2% in 2022, unchanged from its prior forecast, from 6.0% in 2021. For 2023, it forecasts 2.7% growth in 2023, down from its prior forecast of 2.9%.

"More than a third of the global economy will contract in 2023, while the three largest economies in the world, the United States, the Euro area, and China will continue to stall," Gourinchas said. Furthermore, the organization figures there is a 25% chance that growth will fall below 2% in 2023.

Global inflation is expected to climb 8.8% in 2022, (up from the prior forecast of 8.3% in July), vs. 4.7% last year, then fall to 6.5% in 2023 (up from 5.7% in July) and to 4.1% by 2024.

One of the main risks to the outlook is that central banks around the world will miscalibrate on monetary policy at a time when the economic outlook is highly uncertain. "In particular, we are concerned that central banks will ease too early," Gourinchas said.

Meanwhile, the Fed's rapid tightening has caused the dollar to surge against other currencies. "Unless monetary markets become severely disrupted, monetary policy should focus on inflation while allowing the exchange rate to adjust to underlying economic forces," the IMF economist added.

By region, the IMF expects U.S. production to rise 1.6% in 2022, down 0.7 percentage points from its July forecast, and 1.1% in 2023, unchanged from its prior outlook. Euro area output is seen rising 3.1% in 2022, up 0.5 pp from the July outlook, and 0.5% in 2023, down 0.7 pp vs. its prior forecast.

The IMF expects China output to rise 3.2% (vs. 3.3% in July outlook) this year and 4.4% next year (vs. 4.6% in its previous forecast).

Last week, the World Trade Organization slashed its global economic growth outlook as multiple shocks continue to weigh on the world economy.