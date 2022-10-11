Honda and LG Energy to build $3.5B EV battery plant in Ohio
Oct. 11, 2022 10:56 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honda (NYSE:HMC) and LG Energy Solution to invest $3.5B in their new joint venture battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio.
- This joint venture will create 2,200 jobs, pending final government approvals.
- The companies' overall investment related to the JV is projected to reach $4.4B.
- The two companies plan to begin construction in early 2023, in order to complete the new production facility by the end of 2024 with an aim to have approximately 40GWh of annual production capacity as it starts mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries by the end of 2025.
- The EV batteries produced at the new JV plant will be provided to Honda auto plants to produce EVs to be sold in North America as the company starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.
- Bob Nelson, Honda executive vice president, said the company is still working out details of an incentive package with the state of Ohio for the battery plant, to be run by the joint venture that will be formed this year.
- Honda (HMC) plans to start selling models built on its own EV underpinnings starting in 2026, but it will also continue to co-develop affordable EVs with GM, to be built by Honda.
- The Japanese automaker plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2030, with plans to sell all zero-emission automobiles by 2040.
Comments