Blue Water plans to evaluate BWV-201 vaccine for pneumococcal pneumonia

Oct. 11, 2022

  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) said it plans to evaluate BWV-201, its Streptococcus pneumoniae ((SP) vaccine candidate to prevent acute otitis media (AOM), to also protect against non-invasive pneumococcal pneumonia.
  • Otitis media is inflammation in the middle ear.
  • SP are gram-positive anaerobic bacteria.
  • Non-invasive forms of pneumococcal disease include AOM, sinusitis, and pneumococcal pneumonia, while invasive forms include bacteremia, sepsis, and pneumococcal meningitis, the company said in an Oct. 11 press release.
  • Blue Water noted that BWV-201 is a live attenuated bacterial vaccine candidate developed to prevent AOM in children caused by SP. New data, based on experiments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, suggested that BWV-201 may also provide protection against pneumococcal pneumonia by limiting the ability of SP to infect the lungs.
  • "With this new data, we believe our vaccine can provide protection across all Streptococcus pneumoniae strains and eliminate the need for antibiotic treatment associated with pneumococcal pneumonia," said Blue Water Chairman and CEO Joseph Hernandez.

