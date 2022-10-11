DoorDash falls after gig employee proposal rattles investors

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) slumped on Tuesday after the Biden Administration issued a proposal that could result in gig economy workers becoming full-time employees.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department unveiled the new proposal that would require companies to give workers such as janitors, home-care and construction workers, as well as ride-share drivers, employee classification and not keep them defined as independent contractors. The final ruling could impact DoorDash (DASH) drivers as well depending upon the final language.

Shares of DASH were down 7.15% at 10:54 a.m.

