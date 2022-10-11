Liquefied natural gas shipping rates have jumped to a record high, with the cost to charter an LNG ship in the Atlantic jumping to $397.5K/day, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, as Europe's rush to secure winter energy supplies to replace Russian gas sparks a scramble for ships.

The new record for Atlantic LNG freight rates topped the previous record of $374K/day set on Monday, as assessed by Spark Commodities.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:GLOP), (NASDAQ:GLNG), (DLNG), (FLNG), (TK)

Europe's demand for LNG surged by 65% in the first eight months of 2022 vs. the same period a year earlier, the International Energy Agency said in its latest Gas Market Report earlier this month.

The LNG shipping industry is poised for a record-breaking quarter, and deals at freight rates of $1M/day are a possibility, according to maritime consultancy Drewry cited by Lloyd's List.

GasLog (GLOP) "has been beefing up its balance sheet while it capitalizes on very advantageous conditions in its key market," IncomeBent Investment writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.