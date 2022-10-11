Apollo funds provide Circulus $300M loan to support recycling infrastructure development
Oct. 11, 2022 11:02 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Funds managed by Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) affiliates have agreed to commit up to $300M in financing to support Circulus Holdings' ongoing development of recycling infrastructure, the companies said Tuesday.
- Houston, Texas-based Circulus produces post-consumer resin from recycled low-density polyethylene, making it a key ESG player as it focuses on under-recycled polymers to help divert plastic waste away from landfills, incinerators and oceans.
- The deal underscored Apollo's (APO) commitment to support decarbonization investments and the overall energy transition. In February, the private equity giant launched its sustainable investing platform, which targets to deploy $50B in clean energy and climate capital over the next five years.
- “We are always looking for opportunities to invest behind sustainable companies working to build a cleaner economy, and this transaction is the latest example of our ability to provide innovative capital solutions alongside measurable environmental impact outcomes,” said Geoff Strong, partner and co-head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at Apollo.
- Over the past five years, Apollo (APO) has deployed more than $19B into companies and projects specializing in clean energy and infrastructure.
