Apollo funds provide Circulus $300M loan to support recycling infrastructure development

Oct. 11, 2022 11:02 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

ESG or environmental social governance. The company development of a nature conservation strategy.

gesrey

  • Funds managed by Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) affiliates have agreed to commit up to $300M in financing to support Circulus Holdings' ongoing development of recycling infrastructure, the companies said Tuesday.
  • Houston, Texas-based Circulus produces post-consumer resin from recycled low-density polyethylene, making it a key ESG player as it focuses on under-recycled polymers to help divert plastic waste away from landfills, incinerators and oceans.
  • The deal underscored Apollo's (APO) commitment to support decarbonization investments and the overall energy transition. In February, the private equity giant launched its sustainable investing platform, which targets to deploy $50B in clean energy and climate capital over the next five years.
  • “We are always looking for opportunities to invest behind sustainable companies working to build a cleaner economy, and this transaction is the latest example of our ability to provide innovative capital solutions alongside measurable environmental impact outcomes,” said Geoff Strong, partner and co-head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at Apollo.
  • Over the past five years, Apollo (APO) has deployed more than $19B into companies and projects specializing in clean energy and infrastructure.
  • Previously, (July 13) Apollo funds invest $175M in solar energy firm Summit Ridge.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.