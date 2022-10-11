VMware opens research and innovation center in Montreal

Oct. 11, 2022 11:04 AM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

View of the VMWARE exhibition center

MaboHH/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • VMware (NYSE:VMW) has established a research and innovation center in Montreal, Canada focused on building 6G technologies.
  • Located within Centech and ÉTS in Montreal, the VMware Next G-AI Research and Innovation Centre brings together VMware's (VMW) multi-cloud infrastructure, advanced networking, and modern application development expertise with the latest in emerging cloud native development techniques and AI/ML capabilities to deliver a sustainable path to 5G+ and 6G technologies.
  • In partnership with Mitacs, the cloud services firm is working with researchers across Canada to develop sustainable 5G+ and 6G technologies.
  • The lab provides researchers and industry partners with access to advanced software and hardware that allows them to quickly validate and demonstrate key concepts.
  • In addition, the VMware Tanzu Modern Software Factory provides VMware customers and partners with access to VMware Tanzu solutions and open-source technologies.

