Mattress manufacturers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX), Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR), Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) slid on Tuesday after Piper Sandler signaled slowing September sales.

Equity analyst Peter Keith pointed to a survey conducted by his firm that reflected a 5% decline in sales amongst the group from 2021. The drop comes only about a month after sales rose sharply surrounding the Labor Day holiday.

"We believe survey results support TPX Q3 estimates and 2022 guidance, but weakness in its European business seems inevitable for Q4," Keith commented. "For SNBR, results will remain quite messy from supply chain delays, but survey results suggest modest improvement in demand."

Both stocks were assigned Neutral ratings by Keith.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International (TPX) fell 4.12% and Sleep Number (SNBR) slid 3.68%. Purple Innovation (PRPL), by contrast, see-sawed between positive and negative territory.

Also aiding declines was a preannouncement from Leggett & Platt, which saw its own shares plummet after cutting guidance.