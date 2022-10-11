ChromaDex inks new commercial supply agreement for its Niagen ingredient with Nestlé
Oct. 11, 2022 11:12 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), NSRGY, NSRGFBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) on Tuesday said it had entered into a new commercial license and supply deal for its proprietary ingredient Nigaen with Nestlé Health Science, a unit of the Swiss conglomerate (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF).
- The bioscience company also announced a $5M investment by Nestlé.
- CDXC stock +4.8% to $1.31 in morning trading.
- The new agreement expands the previous supply agreement signed between the two parties in 2018 to include dietary supplements, ChromaDex (CDXC) said in a statement.
- The deal includes an initial Niagen ingredient purchase commitment by Nestlé of $1.975M.
- CDXC will be eligible to get commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties, related to the sale of Nestlé’s Niagen containing products.
- The company also said it had entered into a securities purchase agreement under which Nestlé had agreed to buy about 3.8M common shares of CDXC at $1.31 per share for gross proceeds of up to $5M.
