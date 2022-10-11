Blackstone downgraded to Neutral at J.P. Morgan due to market conditions

Oct. 11, 2022 11:16 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth B. Worthington downgraded his rating on Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Neutral vs. his prior rating of Overweight on challenging market conditions, including rising funding costs, slower M&A activity, and lower access to deal leverage.
  • While he calls the private equity firm as "best in class amongst its peers," and it has executed well, the company's "industry-leading position in private markets investing is well recognized by the investment community and is reflected in a premium valuation," Worthington wrote in a note to clients.
  • Blackstone (BX) earnings could come under pressure in H2 2022 and into H1 2023, he added. The analyst does expect fee-related earnings to continue increase in each of the next three years on the back of its successful fundraising efforts.
  • Worthington's Neutral rating agrees with the SA Quant rating of Hold, but breaks from the average SA Authors' rating of Buy and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
Comments

