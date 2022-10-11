Cogent Communications dips as Credit Suisse downgrades on weaker growth prospects
Oct. 11, 2022 11:24 AM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares dropped on Tuesday after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform and lowered its price target to $56 from $74.
- Shares fell as much as 9.3% to its lowest intraday level since Jan 2019.
- Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri downgraded the optical internet service provider on expectations of weaker long-term growth, stating that "a combination of inflation, economic uncertainty, and a recovery of in-person activities are the primary reasons for softer streaming growth, in our view, and we expect at least two of the three to remain in place through 2023."
- Badri expects Cogent's NetCentric business unit to see a slowdown in growth as streaming businesses like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS) see decelerating subscriber growth.
- SA Quant system rates CCOI as Hold, while SA Authors give it a Buy rating
- Shares of Cogent (CCOI) have plunged 31% over the past year
