Cogent Communications dips as Credit Suisse downgrades on weaker growth prospects

Oct. 11, 2022 11:24 AM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Cogent sign on building exterior, a corporation Internet Service Provider, delivering Internet, Ethernet and Colocation services

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares dropped on Tuesday after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform and lowered its price target to $56 from $74.
  • Shares fell as much as 9.3% to its lowest intraday level since Jan 2019.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri downgraded the optical internet service provider on expectations of weaker long-term growth, stating that "a combination of inflation, economic uncertainty, and a recovery of in-person activities are the primary reasons for softer streaming growth, in our view, and we expect at least two of the three to remain in place through 2023."
  • Badri expects Cogent's NetCentric business unit to see a slowdown in growth as streaming businesses like Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS) see decelerating subscriber growth.
  • SA Quant system rates CCOI as Hold, while SA Authors give it a Buy rating
  • Shares of Cogent (CCOI) have plunged 31% over the past year

