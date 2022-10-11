ReneSola Power expands into Italy and other European countries though Emeren acquisition

Oct. 11, 2022 11:28 AM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) has announced the acquisition of Emeren, a United Kingdom-based utility-scale solar power and battery projects developer in Europe.
  • The acquisition transaction was completed on October 10 through an all-cash deal with an earn-out provision.
  • Emeren has over 2.5 GW of pipeline under development (at different development stages) including over 2 GW of solar projects and over 500 MW of storage projects.
  • Mr. Yumin Liu, ReneSola Power Chief Executive Officer, said, "The timing of this acquisition is excellent as it increases our project pipeline in Europe at a time when solar power purchase agreement prices have increased dramatically due to a supply shortage and favorable regulatory conditions. The acquisition is expected to generate healthy EBITDA immediately."
  • Source: Press Release

