IDC tracker displayed a 15% decline in global PC shipments to 74.3M units in Q3.

Cooling demand and uneven supply being the major reason for Y/Y contraction, however, shipments remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

"In addition to shipment volumes, we'll be keeping a close eye on how average selling prices (ASPs) trend this quarter. Shortages over the last several years have aggressively driven product mix shifts towards the premium end. This, coupled with cost increases of components and logistics, drove ASPs up five quarters in a row to $910 in 1Q22, the highest since 2004. However, with demand slowing, promotions in full swing, and orders being cut, the ASP climb was reversed in 2Q22. Another quarter of ASP declines indicates a market in retreat," added Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays at IDC.

Difference in numbers by Gartner, preliminary report shows worldwide PC shipments total at 68M units, down 19.5%, steepest decline since mid-'90s.

Region-wise: U.S. PC market declined 17.3% Y/Y, fifth consecutive quarter of Y/Y decline; EMEA PC market down 26.4% Y/Y; excluding Japan, Asia Pacific market declined 16.6% Y/Y.

Companies to track for worldwide PC shipments: Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) (OTCPK:LNVGF); HP (NYSE:HPQ); ASUSTeK Computer (OTC:AKCPF) (OTCPK:ASUUY); Apple (AAPL); Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Lenovo gained market share compared to a year ago, although shipments declined Y/Y.