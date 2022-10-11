Viatris stock rises amid potential plans for €3B sale of European OTC assets
Oct. 11, 2022 11:44 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)GSK, NVS, SNYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock rose ~6% on Oct. 11 amid the company's potential plans to sell its consumer-health assets in Europe, which could bring in more than €3B, Bloomberg News reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- Viatris, which was formed following the merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn unit, has engaged investment bank Jefferies Financial Group to detect potential buyers, the report added.
- The assets could see interest from private equity firms, which have existing over-the-counter businesses or strategic suitors, who want to grow their business in the region, the report noted.
- Discussions are ongoing, but no final decision has been made.
- Several companies have been going the route of spinning off their over-the-counter, and other assets to focus on specialist areas.
- GSK (GSK) spun-off its consumer healthcare business into a company called Haleon. Sanofi (SNY) did the same with its active pharmaceutical ingredients unit, EUROAPI. Meanwhile, Novartis (NVS) is planning to spin off its generics and biosimilars division Sandoz.
Comments (2)