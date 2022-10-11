PayPal launches Zettle payment terminal for small businesses in U.S.
Oct. 11, 2022
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) introduced its PayPal Zettle Terminal for small businesses in the U.S. on Tuesday, following its launch in European markets last year and putting the company in direct competition with Block's (SQ) Square Seller system.
- The terminal is marketed as an "all-in-one" point-of-sale system that doesn't need a second device to pair with it. In addition, it's designed to be mobile, allowing merchants to complete the checkout process wherever the customer is, as long as there's mobile coverage.
- The in-store solution comes with Zettle POS app preinstalled.
- PayPal (PYPL) acquired iZettle in 2018 for $2.2B, giving it POS payment systems that compete with Square.
