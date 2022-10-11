PayPal launches Zettle payment terminal for small businesses in U.S.

Oct. 11, 2022 11:46 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments

PayPal"s Stock Tumbles On Poor Quarterly Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) introduced its PayPal Zettle Terminal for small businesses in the U.S. on Tuesday, following its launch in European markets last year and putting the company in direct competition with Block's (SQ) Square Seller system.
  • The terminal is marketed as an "all-in-one" point-of-sale system that doesn't need a second device to pair with it. In addition, it's designed to be mobile, allowing merchants to complete the checkout process wherever the customer is, as long as there's mobile coverage.
  • The in-store solution comes with Zettle POS app preinstalled.
  • PayPal (PYPL) acquired iZettle in 2018 for $2.2B, giving it POS payment systems that compete with Square.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.