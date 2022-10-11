Weber jumps 13% on report about possible takeover approach
Oct. 11, 2022 11:48 AM ETWeber Inc. (WEBR)COOKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Popular Grill maker Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) soared 14% after a report that the company received a takeover approach from a private equity firm.
- Weber is said to have hired Centerview to review its options following the bid, according to a Street Insider report, that cited one unidentified source.
- Weber (WEBR) shares have plunged 46% since the grill maker went public last August. Weber in July announced the departure of its CEO and the installation of Chief Technology Officer Alan Matula as interim CEO. The company also withdrew its full year sales and earnings guidance after reporting slowing preliminary sales.
- Shares of competitor Traeger (COOK) rose 2% likely in sympathy with the Weber (WEBR) takeover speculation.
- Weber (WEBR) short interest is 49%.
Comments (2)