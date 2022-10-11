Amgen up 6%, leading S&P 500, following bullish call from Morgan Stanley

  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is up 6% in Tuesday afternoon trading and is the top gainer in the S&P 500 after Morgan Stanley came out with a note extolling the potential of obesity candidate AMG133.
  • Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the biotech and a $279 price target (20% upside based on Monday close).
  • Analyst Matthew Harrison said that multi-dose phase one data on AMG133 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022 next month could provide a path for it to become a multi-billion-dollar drug.
  • He noted that the candidate could differentiate itself against others in the competitive obesity market through better weight loss, improved dosing frequency, and better tolerability.
  • In data released earlier this year, AMG133, a GIPR Ab/GLP-1 peptide conjugate, demonstrated a sustained (>10 weeks) 5%-10% weight loss in obese patients.
  • AMG133 would likely compete against Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro (tirzepatide), both GLP-1 receptor agonists. Mounjaro is not yet approved for weight loss but Lilly is pursuing an indication for it.
