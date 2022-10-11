Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +5.2% in Tuesday's trading after saying its Q3 silver production of 3.6M oz is on track to exceed full-year guidance, with gold production of 44.7K oz, prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast.

Hecla (HL) now sees full-year silver production of 13.6M-14.1M oz, gold production of 169K-180K oz, silver equivalent output of 40.1M-41.4M oz, and gold equivalent output of 519K-536K oz.

At Greens Creek, Q3 silver production totaled 2.5M oz, up 2% Q/Q, while gold production was 11.4K oz, down 8% vs. Q2 due to lower grades.

At Lucky Friday, Q3 silver output fell 12% Q/Q to 1.07M oz, while gold production; at Casa Berardi, gold production was flat at 33.3K oz.

Hecla (HL) said the Lucky Friday mill operated at an average throughput rate of 986 tons/day in Q3, which puts 2022 on track to become the mine's record year for annual throughput and the mine is expected to achieve its silver production guidance for the year.

Gold and silver futures prices have been falling in recent days on concerns about potential Federal Reserve rate hikes.