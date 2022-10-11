Intel, Google launch new chip aimed at making cloud more secure, efficient
Oct. 11, 2022
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud announced a new co-designed chip on Tuesday that is aimed at making the cloud more secure with better performance.
- The new chip, known as the E2000, is co-designed by Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Intel (INTC) and can be used to take over packet processing work from other CPUs. It also offers more security if various customers share the same CPU in the cloud.
- "This Intel and Google collaboration enables customers through infrastructure that is more secure, flexible and performant," Nick McKeown, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Network and Edge Group, said in a statement.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) will use the new E2000 chip in a new C3 machine VM, which is also powered by Intel's (INTC) fourth-generation Xeon processors.
- The new E2000 chip will also be available to other customers, McKeown told Reuters.
