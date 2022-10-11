Boeing's deliveries rise in September as MAX jets continue to roll out

Oct. 11, 2022 12:10 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares traded 1% higher on Tuesday after the aerospace firm announced deliveries rose to 51 airplanes in September compared to 35 delivered in August 2022.
  • The aircraft manufacturer delivered 14 widebody planes last month, comprising seven 787s including three 787-8s to American Airlines (AAL).
  • Boeing's 737 MAX accounted for 36 of the deliveries in the month.
  • Gross orders also grew to 96 from 30 in August 2022 and included 51 orders for the Boeing 737 MAX, with 42 alone from Canada's WestJet.
  • Commercial plane deliveries in Q3 amounted to 112, including 88 737s. Year-to-date, deliveries totaled 328 units, with 277 737s and 39 767 and 777 units. Boeing has now recorded 542 gross orders YTD, with 432 net orders.
  • Boeing's (BA) backlog of unfilled orders stands at 5,236 as of end-September.

Comments

